Timeline for $350M CQ solar project revealed

A HUGE $350 million solar farm at Rodds Bay south of Gladstone will be one of Australia’s largest, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said, with work to commence in the coming months.

The project will provide more than 300 jobs in the construction phase, with the majority of workers to come from the Gladstone region, Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We’ve seen the work in the expansion of the Rodds Bay solar farm,” she said.

“A $350 million solar farm which is slated to be one of Australia’s largest.

“It is a 300 megawatt project, 50 kilometres south of Gladstone.”

Ms Palaszczuk celebrated the agreement between Renew Estate and United Green, which will involve the UK firm taking a majority stake in the project.

“There has now been an agreement signed with United Green to acquire a majority stake.

“So if we can get that up and operating here in Gladstone, that’s extra jobs for the region as well,” she said.

“So as we unite and recover, we need to make sure we are powering our regions, we need to make sure we have a pipeline of projects coming through like this.”

Renew Estate Director Byron Serjeantson said initial site works would commence in the third quarter of 2020, with full construction to kick off in the final three months of the year.

“We are grateful for the support we have received for this project from, among others, the local community, the Gladstone Regional Council, Powerlink and Trade and Investment Queensland,” he said.

“Each of them has been instrumental in making this exciting project a reality.

“United Green are a capable and experienced developer who share our vision that projects like the Rodds Bay Solar Farm can play a key role in a renewables-led economic recovery for Queensland. “

Rodds Bay has been developed by Renew Estate, a joint venture owned by Australian energy accelerator Energy Estate, Beast Solutions and global solar operator Wirsol Energy.

The project received the tick of approval from Gladstone Regional Council in July 2018.

Power supply arrangements from the solar farm are being finalised.

“Renew Estate and United Green place a strong focus on local employment and local supply chains in the Gladstone region,” a spokeswoman said.