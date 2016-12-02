Timelapse: Watch from space as Gladstone grows since 1984

A GOOGLE EARTH time-lapse reveals the extent of dramatic change in Gladstone during the mining boom.

From a new coal terminal to industry landmarks to new estates, Gladstone has transformed.

Never-before-seen satellite images show a land mass built over the water at Fisherman's Landing.

New Auckland, Kin Kora, Gladstone South, Telina, and other suburbs on Gladstone's outer-rim are engulfed by new estates.

The area around what is now Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal is engulfed by black coal.

South to the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands area, bushland that was once green on the satellite images is now full of estate.

Residential estates have also popped up around Calliope.

One of the most noticeable feature on the maps is the red mud dams surround Gladstone, which are constantly changing.

Fisherman and boaties can also watch the sandbank shift along the coastline.