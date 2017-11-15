Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal launches help for region's needy

HELP THE NEEDY: Judy Dash, Kay and Chris Ford, Matthew Ware and Ethan Clarke helped launch the Kmart Wishing Tree campaign.

HELP THE NEEDY: Judy Dash, Kay and Chris Ford, Matthew Ware and Ethan Clarke helped launch the Kmart Wishing Tree campaign. Nick Kossatch GLA151117XMAS

IT IS THE TIME of year for giving and sharing.

And the help the homeless and the needy campaign was launched today with the Australia-wide Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal.

"This year we celebrate 30 year's partnership with Kmart," Salvation Army community fund-raising and public relations co-ordinator for Central Queensland Judy Dash said.

"During those 30 years, we've given eight million gifts away and Kmart have supplied.

"So the community really get behind this in each community giving gifts to everybody and those who need a lift-up."

Trinity College Carols 151117:

Ms Dash said Lieutenants Chris and Kay Ford will likely to help in excess of 200 families this year alone.

She added it's an unfortunate scenario where some people find themselves in predicaments for various reasons.

"People just land in these circumstances that they can't help and they can't afford Christmas presents, so this way we can do that," Dash said.

The idea for the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal began in 1987 when an Adelaide team member suggested Kmart use its wide network of stores as gift collection points to assist charity groups at Christmas time.

From there the Appeal grew and grew to become what it is today.

It is Australia's largest and longest running Christmas gift Appeal and it has successfully collected more than 380,000 gifts.

Cash contributions are welcomed so that The Salvation Army can continue assisting those in need and donations can be done online by visiting The Salvation Army's website.