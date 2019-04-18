Time to take the wheel to reach goals

You don't go where the car takes you, you drive the car where you want to go with a clear idea of that destination.

"My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humour and some style.” - Maya Angelou

It's interesting to me that when asked to observe my thinking and then asked who is doing the observing that I struggled to answer. 'Me' as the immediate answer then begs the question: who is this 'me'?

This philosophical and internal inquiry is challenging.

It means we have to open doors into our self, our behaviour, attitudes and beliefs that can create a sense of discomfort and disquiet as our biases, perceptions and preoccupations are exposed.

It is far easier to push away and distract ourselves with more mundane and less threatening thinking than it is to open ourselves up to see our true self - the light and the dark.

The benefit of questioning yourself and your reactions or responses provides a real opportunity to identify, unlock and let go (if you choose) various limiting beliefs that you have acquired, accrued and actuated to protect your 'self' and enable you to live the gift of life we have all been given to its fullest.

If we live life in fear of what may happen, or fear what others may think, or are afraid to make a mistake, how can we truly thrive?

When you get over the fear of dying and the fear of living, you create the awesome experience of taking the lead in every aspect of your life and - as Maya Angelou describes - "to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humour and some style”.

We know that death is inevitable and knowing that, and accepting it, makes living each day that we are here a greater experience than the day before.

For each day we are here we are one day closer to that outcome. No one gets out of here alive and tomorrow is promised to no one.

As that is the case, then embrace the richness that each challenge brings, find the simple joys in the day, acknowledge the good in yourself and engage with gratitude that you're still here.

Find what gives your life meaning and purpose, and genuinely seek it out.

It isn't a difficult thing to do. We have no control over anything but ourselves in this world so, while it does require effort to change the self-talk and conditioning that we continue to reaffirm to ourselves, it's just an opportunity to practise and improve who we want to become.

Think about it like driving a car. You don't go where the car takes you, you drive the car where you want to go with a clear idea of that destination.

Life's like that.

