Time to take part in the great Aussie Backyard Bird Count

NOT SO FUNNY: Last year's bird count revealed there were fewer Laughing Kookaburras in South Eastern Australia.

NOT SO FUNNY: Last year's bird count revealed there were fewer Laughing Kookaburras in South Eastern Australia. Contributed

DO YOU know what birds, and how many of them, are hanging around in your neck of the woods?

One way to find out and help BirdLife Australia monitor the health of our environment is to take part in the Aussie Backyard Bird Count (ABCC).

All you need is a little bit of time and a view of the outdoors.

Beginning at the start of Bird Week, October 22 - 28, all participants have to do is spend up to 20 minutes (as many times as they like during the week) counting and identifying birds.

It could be at home, a favourite park, the beach, creek or even the main street.

You can load your information onto the ABCC website or use their app to enter the data.

The data assists BirdLife Australia in understanding more about the birds that live where people live.

Over 72,000 participants took part in 2017 and one of the most surprising trends from last year's count was a decline in the frequency of occurrence of the Laughing Kookaburra across south-east Australia.

The ABCC is an initiative of BirdLife Australia and the Birds in Backyards teams and is one of Australia's biggest citizen science events.

To get involved go to Aussie Backyard Bird Count website and register.