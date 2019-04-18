Time to spend mining royalties in CQ, where they came from

TIME'S COME: Mark Bunt has been in business in Rockhampton's CBD for 30 years and says Rockhampton needs the benefits to come from mining the Galilee Basin.

MARK Bunt has been in business in Rockhampton's CBD for more than 30 years and he's seen the highs and lows.

He remembers the days when miners would strike for up to two months out in Blackwater and Emerald, the downfalls in the railway and the meatworks and the days of 18 per cent interest rates.

His business has survived them all and he says Rockhampton deserves the jobs and the economic boost mining the Galilee Basin would bring.

Mark says the Adani mine alone has the potential to improve his business by 10-15 percent, which would translate into two more jobs in his East St menswear shop.

"Rockhampton really needs Adani, there's no doubt about it," he said.

"This is really important to this town and I can't understand why the State Government is making it so hard for Adani.

"Just the royalties that would come out of Adani alone ... the Queensland Government isn't exactly financial.

"Jackie Trad (Deputy Premier) is putting thousands of jobs at risk to save her own."

Mark sees coal and beef as the keys to Rockhampton's economic future.

He also believes that based on the revenue coming out of Central Queensland to the State Government, it's time more of that money was put back into the region to drive future growth.

"Adani and the Galilee Basin means confidence and increased business," he said.

"If we can get some capital gains with real estate properties...

"All that is positive and it will all happen if we can get more people living in Central Queensland.

"We've got great schools, private hospitals; we have it all but we really need the confidence and the jobs.

"Rockhampton and Townsville both deserve this."