Time to sign up to volunteer at Under the Trees festival

ROCKING: Cindi Hogarth with the Lachy Doley band at last year's Under The Trees festival.

IT IS not too late to sign up to volunteer for the second Under the Trees Festival to be held next month.

Volunteer coordinator Cindy Hogarth said while people were happy to put their hand up to help, she still needed more volunteers for the music and arts festival.

With last year attracting thousands of people despite the wet weather, she said they were expecting an even bigger crowd this year.

"The general vibe was so positive."

"Given it was the first time for the event and it rained, the positivity and attendance we had was overwhelming," she said.

Ms Hogarth, who has experience in events and marketing, said she became involved because she wanted to help a community event.

"I'm passionate about the region and I always wanted to get involved in something like this," she said.

Ms Hogarth said volunteers could take on a range of roles, from working behind the bar and food stall to helping sell tickets and merchandise.

For more information, visit the Under the Trees Facebook page or email volunteers@ underthetrees.com.au.

Details:

When: October 6

Where: Boyne Island soccer fields, Jacaranda Dr

Tickets: Available online at oztix or can be purchased from BAM markets, BITS Medical Centre, Hair on Boyne, CC Fitness Addicts, Yaralla Fitness Centre, Willy Ed's Music Store, Gladstone Backpackers.