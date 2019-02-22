Menu
CLEARANCE: Store manager Rachel Bacon said the closing down sale would run until nearly all the stock was gone. Noor Gillani
'Time to move on': Civic manager recalls business's decline

22nd Feb 2019 10:00 AM
IN THE age of Netflix and the National Broadband Network, owning a video rental store is not easy.

On Sunday, Civic Video Gladstone announced its plans to close.

The store was the last of its kind in Gladstone and one of only a handful left in the state.

Manager Rachel Bacon said the reason behind the owners' decision was simple.

"People don't rent any more, there's no foot traffic through the door and there's easier ways to get (movies) now rather than coming into a store,” Ms Bacon said.

Ms Bacon has worked at the store for more than seven years.

She said she noticed customers start to decline rapidly about a year ago, when the store experienced a sudden "huge drop”.

"It always would be hit and miss, it wouldn't be constant - I've noticed that over the seven years,” she said.

"But definitely a year ago was the biggest hit taken on it and I guess that's when everyone started getting NBN.”

She said she remembered how different business was when she first started.

"It was very busy ... it used to be that on a Saturday night you'd have heaps of people through here,” Ms Bacon said.

"You'd have a few people in the shop working and it would just be constant...

"It is sad (to close) because you're not going to see anything like it again but also after seven years I think it's time to move on.”

A closing-down sale is on until late March and Ms Bacon said the community's response to the sale was promising.

"Monday was insane, it was like back in the day. There's plenty of stock gone but there's still plenty here,” she said.

