Time to limber up for this year's Relay For Life

Bobbie-Lea and Ellie Burgess at Gladstone Relay for Life, 2018 at Chanel College.

Bobbie-Lea and Ellie Burgess at Gladstone Relay for Life, 2018 at Chanel College. Matt Taylor GLA280718RFLG

REGISTRATIONS are now open for the Gladstone leg of Relay For Life, which will take place in July.

Cancer Council Queensland is launching Relay For Life for 2019 this week and isencouraging regions to lace up and team up to give hope and fight back against cancer.

More than 800 people have signed up and started fundraising for the 31 events already confirmed and open for registrations for Queensland.

Gladstone's turn will take place on the weekend of July 27-28.

Relay for Life 2017. Mike Richards GLA290717LIFE

CCQ hopes to raise more than $1.8million through Relay For Life for its work in cancer research, education programs and patient-support services.

CCQ CEO Chris McMillan challenged communities to rally together, register teams and give hope to the one in two Queenslanders who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

"Each year we come together at Relay For Life to prove that community spirit can make a tangible difference in the lives of Queenslanders affected by cancer," Ms McMillan said.

"We need your help to reach out to an estimated 27,800 Queenslanders who will be diagnosed with cancer in 2019 alone."

To register for Relay For Life, volunteer or find out more information, visit relayforlife.org.au or call 1300656585.

This year marks 19 years of Relay For Life events in Queensland and 57 years of Cancer Council Queensland.