Time to hook-in to 2019's HookUp

Eliza McGuire, Kylie Tapurau and Ash Phillips at the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp sponsors night.

THE 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp is here.

The 24th edition of Australia's biggest family fishing competition will cast off from 7am today and run to Sunday night.

There will be no shortage of things to do on the water and at Boyne Island's Bray Park for people of all ages.

See pages 12-13 for the full event program.

It was all hands on deck at Bray Park yesterday with the HookUp committee and youth volunteers putting the final preparations in place.

More than 40 Equip Business Industry and Tourism Skills students helped out with 73 expected to chip in across the three-day event.

EBITS (Equip Business Industry & Tourism Skills) students help set up for the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp. Matt Harris

EBITS co-ordinator Tonita Williams was impressed by the students' work ethic.

"They do lots of different things... (Thursday) is always set-up day where we set up the marques, do up the walkways, the star pickets, fencing, signage and on other days they sell raffle tickets, wash the boats, hand out surveys and hospitality jobs," Ms Williams said.

"You'll look around and see students everywhere around HookUp.

"They are also in charge of the (Boyne Island) McDonald's Youth Tent and there's lots of different kids' activities happening up there."

"The committee have said they simply couldn't do the set-up without the kids here.

"While they take some mentoring - and they need that because they're not used to doing some of these jobs - they are certainly a help and it's very much appreciated by the committee."

Ms Williams described the EBITS program as like "a second campus of Tannum Sands State High School".

"Students go out to Boyne Smelters for one day a week to do certificate courses," she said.

"They do a number of certificates - it could be Certificate II or III in Business, Certificate II in Tourism or Certificate II in Active Volunteering. We have from Year 10-12 out there.

"HookUp is the major project we do in the year where we have the most amount of students at any one time."

HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said students' help was invaluable.

"As a HookUp committee we can get in all the large gear and then of a Thursday they come down and volunteer... It's all the important work, the small works and we need an army that's why there's so many," Ms McGuire said.

"Across the weekend they volunteer on their own time."

Ms McGuire said ticket sales were tracking better than previous years and would be available until 3pm today.

She said numbers for interstate visitors, particularly from Victoria, were exceeding expectations.

Visit boynetannumhookup.com.au to purchase.

HookUp tide times

Today: 3.87m at 8.15am, 0.73m at 2.24pm, 4.08m at 8.38pm

Tomorrow: 0.9m at 2.43am, 3.84m at 8.49am, 0.68m at 2.57pm, 4.19m at 9.12pm

Sunday: 0.84m at 3.20am, 3.77m at 9.23am, 0.69m at 3.29pm, 4.25m at 9.45pm