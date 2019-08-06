Time to fill a gap in your dental health

DENTAL CARE: The Australian Dental Association is pushing the importance of dental care this Dental Health Week.

TOOTH decay is the most common chronic disease in Australia, according to the Australian Dental Association.

ADA stated that only about 50 per cent of adults clean their teeth twice a day and our sugar consumption exceeds World Health Organisation's guidelines - both contributing to tooth decay.

63 per cent of adults have not seen a dentist in over two years, 57 per cent say they can't afford it and 11 per cent are too frightened to visit.

When we do visit the dentist, a staggering 71 per cent of people only do so because of a problem.

Australian Dental Association president Dr Carmelo Bonanno said it is now becoming more widely accepted that there are strong links between the oral health and what is going on in the rest of the body.

"If everyone brushed their teeth twice a day, flossed daily, visited their dentist regularly and ate a balanced, nutritious diet low in sugar, this would all go a long way to improving the dental health of Australians as they would need less dental treatments,” Dr Bonanno said.

Dr Bonanno said that is why these are the four main messages the Australian Dental Association is promoting this Dental Health Week, which runs from Monday August 5 to Sunday August 11.

"Paying attention to your mouth will reap dividends for the rest of the body,” Dr Bonanno said.