Gladstone motorists have been urged to participate in the RACQ’s Unroadworthy Roads Survey 2020, which is now open.
Time to dob in Gladstone’s worst roads

Darryn Nufer
20th Oct 2020 12:02 AM
THE RACQ has called on motorists across Queensland to identify the state’s worst roads.

The aim is to help influence change with drivers urged to participate in the club’s Unroadworthy Roads Survey 2020.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said the survey was now open to the public and she encouraged Gladstone residents to call out roads in poor condition and in urgent need of an upgrade.

“Whether it’s a road riddled with potholes, with poor signing, prone to flooding or those that are too narrow or hazardous, we want motorists to have their say so we can advocate for a fix,” Ms Ritchie said.

“Every driver is familiar with the frustrating and troublesome locations in their area and it’s that local knowledge which will help us get those roads upgraded.

“In our previous survey, more than 1600 responses nominated more than 600 substandard

roads across Queensland.

“The Bruce Highway was rated Queensland’s most unroadworthy road.”

Ms Ritchie said with a number of issues raised along the 1600km route, from congestion in the southeast, to flooding risks and rough surfaces throughout the state – it was clear that drivers wanted the highway fixed.

“RACQ used the information from the survey to lobby for additional and accelerated

improvements to be completed as part of the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program.”

Ms Ritchie said results from the 2020 survey would be used to help identify further

improvements and ensure local, state and federal governments took action.

“By taking part you can point out current road issues and we can highlight these to our

politicians so they can look to allocate funding to improve the condition of these roads and

make them safer,” she said.

“The survey only takes a few minutes to complete and ends at midnight on November 3.

“It’s fully electronic with a Google Maps pinpoint function so it’s easy to locate those

troublesome spots on all devices, including mobile phones and tablets.

“Participants can also go into the draw to win one of two $250 EFTPOS gift cards.”

The survey can be accessed by visiting racq.com/badroads.

gladstone's worst roads racq survey
