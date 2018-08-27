Time to celebrate interfaith and cultural diversity

INCLUSION: The afternoon's activities commenced with a group procession through the Tondoon Botanic Gardens led by Anwar Rashid, John Abood and Maxine Brushe.

INCLUSION: The afternoon's activities commenced with a group procession through the Tondoon Botanic Gardens led by Anwar Rashid, John Abood and Maxine Brushe. Matt Taylor

IT'S Multicultural Week and Gladstone residents are being encouraged to get on board and experience the rich diversity the region has to offer.

Gladstone Multicultural Association president Richa Joshi said the week is a great opportunity for residents to engage and enjoy the richness of our diverse cultures.

The Gladstone Region Multicultural Week goes from August 24 to September 1.

It culminates on September 2 with Festival Day at the Gladstone Marina Parklands from 9am-4pm.

Multicultural Association treasurer and festival coordinator Peter O'Dwyer said the events were for everyone to join in and enjoy the cultural abundance.

"We had the launch last Friday night and there was about 70 attendees ... it was a great way to kick the week off,” Peter said.

Yesterday's multicultural celebration was at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens, where 11 faiths came together for the International Day of Prayers for Peace.

Gladstone Region Interfaith Network co-ordinator Maxine Brushe said the day of prayer fitted in well with multicultural week.

"The Gladstone region is very much engaged with faith of all cultures and they preach a similar message of compassion, understanding and tolerance with other people's faith,” Maxine said.