‘Time stood still’: Bindi Irwin opens up about pregnancy

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are expecting their first child. Picture: Instagram/ @bindisueirwin

Bindi Irwin has opened up about the emotional moment she told husband Chandler Powell she was pregnant with their first child.

The 22-year-old Wildlife Warrior, who announced her pregnancy last month, said "time stood still" when the pregnancy test turned positive and she cried "tears of pure joy" when she told new husband Powell the news as he made cups of tea in the kitchen of their Sunshine Coast home.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," Irwin wrote to Instagram on Wednesday morning.

"I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn't hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug."

"I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on."

Irwin and Powell got married in March, having brought forward the Australia Zoo ceremony to beat COVID-19 restrictions on wedding party numbers.

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin on their wedding day with a python. Picture: Kate Berry

The daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin said the news "would change the course of our future in the best way" and the baby had since become "the most important part of our lives".

"We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life changing news with the people that we love," she wrote.

"It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents. Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can't wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."

