Time running out to catch exhibitions at GRAGM

WINNER: Mayor Matt Burnett, with the award recipients for 'Intercity Images 2018: Gladstone Saiki Photograph Exchange' and the Saiki Sister City Committee members. E Korotkaia

EXHIBITIONS CLOSING SOON

NOW is your final chance to see 2018 Intercity Images: Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange and 2018 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition before select images travel to our sister city, Saiki, Japan. These exhibitions will close next Thursday.

All three exhibitions shine a different light on our region and have been enjoyed by visitors.

Last week, The Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum welcomed Yarwun State School for a tour of 2018 Intercity Images and 2018 Celebrate Australia with acting principal Tricia Jenkinson.

"Children were delighted to see their images on display and those of their friends in 2018 Celebrate Australia," Ms Jenkinson said.

Come in before Celebrating 70 Years of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race closes next Thursday as well.

Gladstone Regional Council mayor, Matt Burnett, said the exhibition reminded visitors of the significance of the event.

"(It) will hopefully build much anticipation leading up to the Yacht Race over the Easter weekend," he said.

War at Sea - The Navy in WWI and Shackleton: Escape from Antarctica, on display in the O'Connell Gallery, are also closing next Thursday.

ADD TO THE CONVERSATION

Residents can continue to contribute to a new Arts and Cultural Development Plan for the Gladstone Region.

Cr Matt Burnett said the council was reviewing its arts and cultural policy with around 100 people already having attended meetings across the region as part of the consultation process.

"Council received a fantastic response from locals recently during Join the Conversation with ArtReach Queensland director Stephen Clark," Cr Burnett said.

Four public meetings were arranged at Yarwun, Calliope, Agnes Water and Gladstone.

Councillor Cindi Bush said the meetings attracted numerous individuals and members of local arts and cultural groups.

"Research show(s) that vibrant arts and cultural activities (are) highly beneficial to community wellbeing," she said.

Cr Bush said community members could still provide input.

"Stephen has prepared an 'Add to the Conversation' community survey and council is now calling on residents who were unable to attend one of the public meetings, or who would like to make further contributions to take part," she said.

"Join the Conversation'"is supported by Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund.

WHAT'S ON

Get yourself to the gallery and museum by March 29 to avoid missing out on seeing a range of exhibitions.

To give your feedback on the council's Arts and Cultural Development Plan go to: //bit.ly/GladstoneRegion Conversation. It will be open until next Friday.