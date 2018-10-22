Time running out to buy tickets for Best in Business awards

HURRY: Time's running out to secure tickets. The Observer

IT'S nearly that time of the year again, and you're invited to celebrate the very best that the Gladstone Region's business world has to offer.

The Observer has teamed with Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited and the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce & Industry to host the 2018 Best in Business Awards.

The awards event will be held at the Gladstone Events Centre on Saturday, November 3.

Come and rub shoulders with Gladstone's movers and shakers, and help us celebrate the success of our local businesses at the Best in Business Gala Dinner, where the award winners will be announced.

Arrive from 6pm for a 6.45pm start, and don't forget there is a formal dress code.

Tickets are $135 each, or $1,250 for a table of ten.

That price includes a two-course dinner, beer, wine, soft drink and entertainment.

Tickets are available from The Observer's office at 130 Auckland St, or phone 4970 3030 to make your reservation.

Hurry - sales close on Thursday, November 1 at 4pm, so don't miss this opportunity to mingle with the who's who of Gladstone.

Tickets sold out last year, so reserve your seat or table today!