'Time is ticking': Dad fronts court after 24-hour siege

A MAN who threatened to burn his house down during a 24-hour siege at West Gladstone has been given "good behaviour” for two years.

James Aden Pike pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including one count of using a carriage service to menace or harass, two counts of obstruct police, unlawful possession of a weapon, drugs and drug utensils.

The 44-year-old was behind a 24-hour siege in January 2018 that began with a phone call to Centrelink.

The court was told Pike was on the phone to the department for five minutes before he became abusive.

The operator warned Pike the call would be terminated if he continued swearing.

Pike responded: "Terminated? I'll drive straight through the office up there I don't give a f---.”

The operator hung up and hours later at about 8pm police arrived at Pike's home.

When the two constables knocked at his door Pike told them to "f--- off”.

Pike made threats to burn the house "to the ground” if his daughter was not brought to him within 30 minutes.

Pike picked up a jerry can and told officers "time is ticking”.

The constables called for backup and requested assistance from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service plus the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Police negotiators were called in and by 7pm the next night, officers were able to arrest Pike.

Inside the home police found 2.2g of cannabis and a mace weapon.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was a truck driver before he suffered a back injury on the job.

She said her client was not "looked after” with worker's compensation and had been struggling to receive the disability pension from Centrelink.

Ms Ditchfield said Pike was also in the "unenviable position” of being refused access to his daughter.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the man's offending had not helped.

Mr Kinsella said Pike's actions during the siege wasted police, ambulance and fire and emergency services' resources.

Mr Kinsella said he understood there was a "constellation of circumstances” that led to Pike's offending.

He imposed a 12-month probation term and two-year good behaviour bond.

Convictions were recorded.