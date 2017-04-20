'Time is running out': Curtis Island plants under pressure

The Curtis Island LNG sites buying and selling behaviours will be scrutinised by the ACCC.

THE buying and selling behaviours of Gladstone's liquefied natural gas plants will be scrutinised for the next three years by Australia's peak consumer watchdog.

The Australian Competition Consumer Commission will launch a monitoring regime into the nation's gas industry, following the second showdown between the chiefs of Gladstone's three LNG sites and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The ACCC intervention, ordered by Treasurer Scott Morrison, will help "increase transparency" of the gas market as concerns for a looming shortage and price spikes continue.

But the outcome of the meeting has been criticised by manufacturers and industry groups who claim the government hasn't taken a firm stand towards gas producers.

Australian Industry Group, which recommended a gas "swap" arrangement to help release more gas into the domestic market, said the Government should be taking dramatic intervention.

A Industry Group chief executive Innes Wilcox is recommending a gas swap arrangement to help boost Australia's domestic gas supply. Stewart Donn

"If government and suppliers cannot act fast to free up gas for the domestic market, while putting in place longer term supply and demand side measures, the only way to rebalance the market is for prices to keep rising until enough gas users go out of business," Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said.

"With every day that passes the price crunch hits more energy users, threatening jobs and investment across basic chemicals, food processing, metals manufacturing, pulp and paper, and much more.

"Time is running out," Mr Willox said.

Mr Morrison said the ACCC review will "hold the gas suppliers to account" by monitoring their commitment to supplying more to the domestic market.

"As part of this work, the ACCC will scrutinise the pricing, volume and availability of domestic gas compared to gas that is being exported," he said.

It will release six monthly reports of the state of the gas market, including the prices and terms it is being offered, with a final report due in 2020.

GLNG site tour on Curtis Island. LNG storage tanks.Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA310513TOUR

The looming shortfall has put a spotlight on Gladstone's three LNG sites, which are using domestic gas to fill export contracts to Asia and Japan.

The latest meeting has also thrown a shadow of doubt over the commitment of the three Curtis Island sites to support the domestic market.

Shell's QCLNG and Origin's APLNG agreed to supply more gas to the domestic market and Santos's GLNG, which uses the most domestic gas to fill export contracts, put the recommendation "on notice".

"The Government remains concerned that the east coast export LNG operators have not yet clearly articulated how Australian households and business will get adequate supply at reasonable prices," Mr Turnbull said.

"The Government has asked the exporters to provide further information, in the context of possible regulatory options to address the short term market issues."

The industry, including pipeline operators and Australian Energy Market Operator also agreed to a new gas supply framework, due for release by October 1, to make sure gas is delivered at times of peak electricity demand to prevent blackouts.

Gas industry body APPEA presented its forecasts for the domestic gas market, which will be investigated by AEMO.

"Australia has ample gas reserves that can be developed to supply local and international customers," chief executive Malcolm Roberts said.

"We need policies that expand supply rather than lock in scarcity."