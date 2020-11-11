‘Time for reflection’: Soldier’s Remembrance Day take

Members of the 31st/42nd Battalion, Royal Queensland Regiment of the Army Reserve at the 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony held at Anzac Park, Gladstone.

Members of the 31st/42nd Battalion, Royal Queensland Regiment of the Army Reserve at the 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony held at Anzac Park, Gladstone.

HUNDREDS of thousands of Australian men and women have sacrificed their lives fighting for their country, today we owe it to them to take a minute to reflect.

On this, a Remembrance Day like no other, the Gladstone RSL sub-branch is observing the special occasion a little differently.

Returned Australian Defence Force Major Ed Dahlheimer said the COVID-19 pandemic had changed the way Remembrance Day would be observed.

“We generally always have a luncheon after the formal Remembrance Day ceremonies are finished, but with COVID there will be social distancing in the bowls club bar area,” Mr Dahlheimer said.

“A lot of it is all about getting Veterans together to talk to and support one another.”

Mr Dahlheimer said Remembrance Day is important because it signifies, this year, only 102 years since one of the bloodiest wars of all time.

“It is more about reflecting on the cost that war has on the nation or the community as a whole,” he said.

“Soldiers have seen things that they can never unseen, it is a time to reflect on their sacrifice and the hurt of the friends and families.”

Having only recently returned from nine months in Afghanistan, Mr Dahlheimer understands the toll it takes on the families all too well.

“Other veterans supported myself and my family while I was away,” he said.

“There is a price paid for war.”

Mr Dahlheimer said he believed Remembrance Day still carried the same level of importance as years gone by.

“I’m doing the opening address today and will include the fact I was in Afghanistan two years ago standing side-by-side with soldiers from nations who were once at war,” he said.

“It’s an image I will never forget, Germans and Australians standing shoulder to shoulder.”

The Remembrance Day ceremony commenced at 10.30am at Anzac Park.

