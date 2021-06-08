Time for beanies: Sharp drop in CQ temperatures this week

A cold snap is expected in the Mackay region this weekend.

It’s time to pull the beanies out.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted a drop in temperatures over the coming week, with some possible showers in the lead-up.

BoM meteorologist Matt Marshall said there was a chance of those light showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9.

“The main thing in the outlook is the cooling temperatures on the way,” he said.

“You might get a few lighter showers in the lead-up to that.”

The minimum temperature will be 17C on Wednesday, but that will drop right down to 8C on Thursday with a maximum of only 21C in Gladstone.

Then it was expected to be 7C on Friday morning.

“The good news is though although it will be chilly, it will be sunny,” he said.

But overall, it is expected this winter won’t be as cold as the ones before it.

“Climate outlook’s pointing towards a warmer winter,” Mr Marshall said.