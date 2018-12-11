Time for a little chat

LITTLE CHAT: There are only 300 Capricorn Yellow Chats left in the wild.

BIRDWATCHER Allan Briggs' has a special place in his heart for a very special bird.

"My favourite bird is the critically endangered Capricorn Yellow Chat,” he said.

"They're only found on coastal wetlands from St Lawrence to Curtis Island.

"They nest in grassy tussocks, usually in isolated and remote locations, laying two to four eggs in Spring and Summer.

"Sadly, there's only 300 left in the wild with a small population on Curtis Island.

Mr Briggs said with such a small population the Capricorn Yellow Chat is very vulnerable.

"They are under threat from industrial development, changes in water flows, pollution and feral cats.

"We're doing a lot of work to restore their habitat to keep them safe.”

To learn more about the Capricorn Yellow Chat and other birds in the Gladstone region visit the Birdlife Capricornia website.