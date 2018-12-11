Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LITTLE CHAT: There are only 300 Capricorn Yellow Chats left in the wild.
LITTLE CHAT: There are only 300 Capricorn Yellow Chats left in the wild.
News

Time for a little chat

Gregory Bray
by
11th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIRDWATCHER Allan Briggs' has a special place in his heart for a very special bird.

"My favourite bird is the critically endangered Capricorn Yellow Chat,” he said.

"They're only found on coastal wetlands from St Lawrence to Curtis Island.

"They nest in grassy tussocks, usually in isolated and remote locations, laying two to four eggs in Spring and Summer.

"Sadly, there's only 300 left in the wild with a small population on Curtis Island.

Mr Briggs said with such a small population the Capricorn Yellow Chat is very vulnerable.

"They are under threat from industrial development, changes in water flows, pollution and feral cats.

"We're doing a lot of work to restore their habitat to keep them safe.”

To learn more about the Capricorn Yellow Chat and other birds in the Gladstone region visit the Birdlife Capricornia website.

allan briggs birdlife capricornia bird watching capricorn yellow chat
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Charity's huge goal for a good cause

    Charity's huge goal for a good cause

    News "I want to sell $100,000 worth of t-shirts in 30 days,”

    • 11th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
    Gladstone anglers show off catches

    Gladstone anglers show off catches

    News MANY people on The Observer's Facebook page have submitted photos.

    • 11th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    Skate park to open soon

    premium_icon Skate park to open soon

    News The public open day is planned for December 19

    'Crying need' for bulk billing facility

    premium_icon 'Crying need' for bulk billing facility

    News 'We're ready to go, all we need is the licence.'

    Local Partners