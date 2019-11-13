Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Curly Tatnell, owner and general manager of DTM timber.
Curly Tatnell, owner and general manager of DTM timber.
News

Timber boss on losing property in national park fire

Nancy Bates
13th Nov 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAY "Curly" Tatnell believes understanding is growing in government circles about the need to change the management of national parks.

"They are looking at what is happening in national parks they have locked up," he said.

Instead of becoming pre-European pristine environments, national parks around Australia had become havens for exploding numbers of feral animals such as wild cats and pigs.

Exotic weeds flourished and added to the dangerous understoreys, leading to fierce fires that scorched the earth.

Mr Tatnell, a leading figure in Maryborough's timber industry, said a timber property he owned near Casino had been razed this year by a wildfire that roared out of a neighbouring national park.

"No maintenance had been done in that national park for 25 years and now everything's gone," he said.

"My block is burnt out. Six and eight inch saplings that had been growing strongly have been burnt all the way to the ground and the fire has gone right into the roots. It will be 30 years before the land will recover."

bushfires fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Footage shows horrific sexual assault of teen

        premium_icon Footage shows horrific sexual assault of teen

        News FAMILY of a Gladstone teen charged with attempted rape were in court when police played mobile phone footage taken during the alleged offending.

        ‘Incredible’ response to donations for fireys

        premium_icon ‘Incredible’ response to donations for fireys

        News The donations of toiletries will be distributed to firefighters battling blazes...

        • 13th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        ‘Doesn’t feel like it’s here’: School formals begin

        premium_icon ‘Doesn’t feel like it’s here’: School formals begin

        Community Gladstone State High School was the first cab off the rank for this year’s school...

        • 13th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        Burger Urge cuts waste for sustainability

        premium_icon Burger Urge cuts waste for sustainability

        News The company aims to eliminate waste and have all animal products free range organic...

        • 13th Nov 2019 3:00 PM