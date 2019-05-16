Tszyu 2.0 wins Australian title but is he a match for Horn?

The pay-per-view headliner debut of the son of legendary Aussie boxer Kostya Tszyu has been branded a success after 24-year-old Tim Tszyu underlined his potential by winning the Australian Super Welterweight title.

The Sydneysider improved his record to 13-0 (10 KOs) with a convincing 10-round unanimous points decision over Victorian Joel Camilleri at The Star in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Tszyu got one over his illustrious fighting father Kostya by claiming his first Australian title with a unanimous points win. Kostya, a former undisputed light welterweight world champion, never fought for an Australian title.

Tszyu was cut under the left eye in the second round by a right hook, but landed more crisp and accurate shots. Two judges scored it 99-91 to Tszyu and their colleague had the challenger winning 98-92.

Related: 'Absolute joke': Hodges' KO slammed

Tszyu was watched at ringside by former WBO welterweight champion and mooted future opponent Jeff Horn, who was commentating on the fight.

''You've got my manager's number, call me call me when you're ready," Tszyu said.

In the ring afterwards, Horn said the fight was a possibility. Asked if he thought Tszyu was ready to fight him Horn said: "I don't think so."

Veteran Aussie boxing scribe Grantlee Kieza, who has covered Horn's career as closely as anyone and helped write a book on the Queenslander, believes it would be a mismatch if they squared off anytime soon.

"Jeff Horn would have a picnic with Tim on what I've seen so far," tweeted Kieza, after the fourth round.

But ABC sportscaster Corbin Middlemas felt it was a positive step forward. "Camilleri (is an) awkward opponent that you don't get past unless you belong on a high level," he tweeted. "(Tszyu) looks the part, easy to market with famous surname. Build of Tszyu 2.0 on track."

Tszyu said he had learnt more from fighting Camilleri than he had in all his previous bouts.

"It's a significant step in my career to defeat the Australian champion," Tszyu said.

"I got to test myself and learnt more about not just myself but about my soul and my heart.

"I know it's a long long long road ahead to the ultimate goal."

While an agile Camilleri (17-6-1, 8 KOs) landed some shots, he was outworked by the challenger.

"Tim is slick, a very smart fighter,'" Camilleri said.

Tim Tszyu punches Joe Camilleri. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Tszyu's next fight is likely to be in August with his promoter Matt Rose looking to campaign him just in Sydney in the near future.

Rose confirmed the list of potential Australian opponents still included IBF No. 12 Dwight Ritchie, Camilleri's stablemate Michael Zerafa, who Tszyu replaced in the WBA ratings, and former WBO welterweight world champion Horn.

Rose is looking at Sydney's largest indoor venue, Qudos Bank Arena, and the new Bankwest Stadium, which is built on the site of the old Parramatta Stadium where Tszyu's father Kostya made a successful super lightweight world title defence 23 years ago.

"Tim is now rated No. 15 in the world with the WBA and IBF and after tonight's performance he'll climb in the world ratings," Rose said.

"We're pretty keen to bring the big fights to Sydney, that's one thing we really want to do. I believe there's a fanbase in Sydney for boxing."