Tim Horan returns to talk with students

WALLABIES legend Tim Horan was in town this week visiting schools to talk health, fitness and the Botanic to Bridge fun run on August 19.

The Rugby World Cup and Bledisloe Cup-winning star has been visiting Gladstone schools, talking to students about the event, as well as high performance, teamwork, staying active and eating well.

"It's great to come up to Gladstone. We went to three schools (on Wednesday) to promote registrations for kids to run the 3km or 8km,” said Horan, who is back for his second year as Botanic to Bridge ambassador.

"This event is great in many respects; one to raise money for (Gladstone) PCYC and for their schools, but also for all the kids to be active.

"It's great to see so many school children be a part of it and participate. It's pretty important for the community and great way for everyone to get together on a Sunday.

"Unfortunately I can't run it this year because the Wallabies play the All Blacks the night before in Sydney.”

Tim Horan visited Trinity College last year to conduct a surprise coaching session with the Rugby 7s team. Paul Braven GLA180717HORAN

The Gladstone Ports Corporation's Botanic to Bridge is now in its ninth year, having returned more than $350,000 to the local community.

GPC People, Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said 1273 students took part in 2017 with that number set to rise this year.

"It was wonderful to see so many students sign up for the 3km and 8km events last year and have their registration fees go straight back to their nominated school,” she said.

"It meant our schools received more than $26,000 towards essential health, sport and recreation equipment, aimed at encouraging students and their families to embrace healthy lifestyles.”

Registrations for the August 19 event are open at www.botanictobridge.com.au.