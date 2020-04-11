Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police car generic.
Queensland Police car generic.
News

Tighter travel restrictions at Queensland border

STAFF WRITERS
11th Apr 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FURTHER restrictions have been put in place to tighten existing state border controls to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As of midnight on Good Friday, April 10, all Queenslanders returning home from interstate require a new Queensland Entry Pass.

All existing green entry and vehicle passes are void as of 12.01am on Saturday, April 11.

Passes will be individually issued, and an application will be required for each person entering the state, including children.

Online applications can be made at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.

An exempt resident who arrives in Queensland must self-quarantine for fourteen days if they have been in a COVID-19 hotspot area unless their travel was for an essential purpose.

There is no change for interstate freight transport services which will remain exempt.

The intent of the restrictions is to minimise social contact and non-essential travel to protect the health and safety of everyone in the community.

queensland border queensland polise service toowoomba coronavirus
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Briggsy’s Birds: Vibrant galah renowned as a playful bird

        premium_icon Briggsy’s Birds: Vibrant galah renowned as a playful bird

        News Birds form permanent pair bonds, although they will take a new partner if the other one dies.

        Obituary: Farewell to loyal Dougie

        premium_icon Obituary: Farewell to loyal Dougie

        News Tribute to ‘beautiful, uncomplicated, loving, larrikin man with a heart of gold...

        ‘Fantastic job’: How local council rescued drought-hit town

        premium_icon ‘Fantastic job’: How local council rescued drought-hit town

        News $300,000 spent trucking in water after supplies ran dry.

        Respite for renters

        premium_icon Respite for renters

        News Freeze placed on residential evictions in Queensland.