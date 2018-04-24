Council remains tight-lipped on Titans cost

GLADSTONE Regional Council and Tourism and Events Queensland have refused to budge on details surrounding the confidentiality agreement both parties signed in relation to the April 8 NRL match.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor have both stated their desire to make the cost of bringing the Gold Coast Titans here for the Round 5 clash against Manly Sea Eagles public, but are prevented from doing so due to the confidentiality agreement.

This is despite Toowoomba Regional Council only needing to contribute $40,000 of in-kind support for the Round 3 match involving the Titans and St George Illawarra Dragons on March 25.

It is understood TEQ also contributed toward the Toowoomba match, a claim TEQ would not confirm.

"TEQ's event contracts remain commercial-in-confidence," TEQ group executive corporate services Nick Elliott said.

Toowoomba's council had to pull money from four different community grant funds to offer its $40,000 sponsorship.

Ash Taylor of Gold Coast Titans v St George Illawarra Dragons in NRL round 3 at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Kevin Farmer

GRC's contribution towards the match will remain confidential while the confidentiality agreement is in place.

"TEQ's contracts with major event organisers include confidential commercial information," Mr Elliott said.

"The obligation of a confidentiality agreement is a mutual one, in this case between the Titans, TEQ and Gladstone Regional Council, aimed at protecting the commercial information within the contract."

Gold Coast Titans chief executive officer Graham Annesley stated during a pre-match visit to Marley Brown Oval on February 28 that relocating the game was "a very expensive exercise."

"I can't put a dollar figure on it off the top of my head," he said at the time.

A sell-out crowd of 5135 saw the Titans defeat Manly 32-20.