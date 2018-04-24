Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NRL Manly Sea Eagles vs Glod Coast Titans
NRL Manly Sea Eagles vs Glod Coast Titans Mike Richards GLA080408NRLG
News

Council remains tight-lipped on Titans cost

MATT HARRIS
Tom Gillespie
by and
24th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE Regional Council and Tourism and Events Queensland have refused to budge on details surrounding the confidentiality agreement both parties signed in relation to the April 8 NRL match.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor have both stated their desire to make the cost of bringing the Gold Coast Titans here for the Round 5 clash against Manly Sea Eagles public, but are prevented from doing so due to the confidentiality agreement.

This is despite Toowoomba Regional Council only needing to contribute $40,000 of in-kind support for the Round 3 match involving the Titans and St George Illawarra Dragons on March 25.

It is understood TEQ also contributed toward the Toowoomba match, a claim TEQ would not confirm.

"TEQ's event contracts remain commercial-in-confidence," TEQ group executive corporate services Nick Elliott said.

Toowoomba's council had to pull money from four different community grant funds to offer its $40,000 sponsorship.

 

Ash Taylor of Gold Coast Titans v St George Illawarra Dragons in NRL round 3 at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Ash Taylor of Gold Coast Titans v St George Illawarra Dragons in NRL round 3 at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Kevin Farmer

GRC's contribution towards the match will remain confidential while the confidentiality agreement is in place.

"TEQ's contracts with major event organisers include confidential commercial information," Mr Elliott said.

"The obligation of a confidentiality agreement is a mutual one, in this case between the Titans, TEQ and Gladstone Regional Council, aimed at protecting the commercial information within the contract."

Gold Coast Titans chief executive officer Graham Annesley stated during a pre-match visit to Marley Brown Oval on February 28 that relocating the game was "a very expensive exercise."

"I can't put a dollar figure on it off the top of my head," he said at the time.

A sell-out crowd of 5135 saw the Titans defeat Manly 32-20.

Related Items

Show More
gladstone nrl match gladstone regional council gold coast titans nrl season 2018 toowoomba regional council tourism and events queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Six more Sea Eagles face heavy fines after Gladstone visit

    Six more Sea Eagles face heavy fines after Gladstone visit

    Rugby League The players' punishment is set to be handed down at a team meeting today.

    • 24th Apr 2018 9:58 AM
    Toolooa St motel put on the market by receivers

    Toolooa St motel put on the market by receivers

    Property Motel for sale by expressions of interest.

    New stores, Kmart expansion part of $10m proposed upgrade

    New stores, Kmart expansion part of $10m proposed upgrade

    News But still no date for centre's major redevelopment.

    Local businesses happy to support charities

    Local businesses happy to support charities

    News "A lot of small businesses in Gladstone have been keen to help"

    • 24th Apr 2018 10:17 AM

    Local Partners