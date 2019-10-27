Tight-knit town prepares to farewell ‘beautiful soul’

BIG HEART: Christopher Ladewig was killed in a horror crash at Kin Kin on October 20. Photo: Facebook

FRIENDS of a man killed in a horror crash last week have paid tribute to the "cheeky" and "beautiful" soul.

Christopher Ladewig, 36, was travelling along Sister Creek Rd at Kin Kin about 4.30pm last Sunday when his Mitsubishi Magna hit a tree.

The Eumundi man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends have taken to social media to pay tribute as they prepare for Mr Ladewig's funeral.

"Last weekend Eumundi lost this crazy beautiful soul," Amber Grimley said in a post.

"Chris was such a ratbag … loved his crazy ways, his cheeky grin, his naughty laugh.

"He had a heart bigger than himself."

Others described Mr Ladewig as a funny man who was in the prime of his life.

A relative told the Daily they were a private family.

Mr Ladewig's funeral is to be held at Gregson and Weight Noosaville on Friday.