Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marlion Pickett of the Tigers. Picture: AAP
Marlion Pickett of the Tigers. Picture: AAP
AFL

Tigers star Pickett to tell all in new book

by Fiona Byrne
7th Jun 2020 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Richmond premiership star Marlion Pickett will tell the story behind his Grand Final fairytale, having signed a book deal for his life story.

Pickett became headline news last year when he made his AFL debut for Richmond in the

Marlion Pickett in action for the Tigers. Picture: Getty Images
Marlion Pickett in action for the Tigers. Picture: Getty Images

Grand Final six days after being best on ground in the club's VFL Grand Final win.

For Pickett, a father of four, that week of glory had been years in the making as he suffered injuries, a tragic death in the family and rebuilt his life after time in jail.

"I couldn't change my past but I could change me.

"Family is the most important thing to me, and football gave me a second family," said Pickett.

The book, titled Belief, will be released by Simon & Schuster in November.

fiona.byrne@news.com.au

Originally published as Tigers star Pickett to tell all in new book

More Stories

Show More
afl afl grand final 2019 book launch marlion pickett richmond

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family activity helps protects region’s coastal habitat

        premium_icon Family activity helps protects region’s coastal habitat

        News AN interactive activity which encourages families to help protect the region’s seagrass has recently launched.

        ‘We welcome anyone’: CWA back in full swing

        premium_icon ‘We welcome anyone’: CWA back in full swing

        News After a COVID-19 imposed shutdown Gladstone CWA is back to meeting every Thursday...

        Gladstone’s seagrass in prime condition after a decade

        premium_icon Gladstone’s seagrass in prime condition after a decade

        News IT’S good news for Gladstone’s marine life as the region’s seagrass is in the best...

        Parents relieved as driving tests resume

        premium_icon Parents relieved as driving tests resume

        News Gladstone’s learner drivers will soon be able to sit for their P-plates again with...