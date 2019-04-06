Tigers go on the run

Former Gin Gin player Klint Beer is now at Avondale and scored two tries last weekend.

LEAGUE: Avondale president Herb Lutz says secret training sessions with a boxing coach to boost fitness could lead them to success this season.

The Tigers will face the Miriam Vale Magpies in the second round of the Northern Districts Rugby League tomorrow under lights in Miriam Vale.

It's a battle of the two unbeatens team after the Tigers defeated Gin Gin and the Magpies defeated South Kolan in round one.

One will remain unbeaten at the end of the round unless there is a draw.

But for Lutz and the team the contest is much more than that, it is a chance to gain some revenge after Miriam Vale were one of two teams to knock them out of last year's finals series.

"It's been good, we've got a lot of new players, some that have never played before,” he said.

"We've had at least 19 players training at Salter Oval and some turning up to train at Avondale.”

Lutz revealed the preseason wasn't focused on ball skills, instead on fitness.

The team has been training with Sid Blair's boxing club to make sure the club is ready to out run opponents.

"We've hardly touched the ball,” Lutz said.

"Matt Beer (our coach) has been focusing on getting us fit.

"His motto has been you train, you play.”

Beer and the team has also been busy recruiting.

The club has signed former Gin Gin player Klint Beer to the side along with Patrick Tanna from Western Suburbs.

Nathan Leather has also rejoined.

The club has also signed Hayden Tanna and added Aaron Kuskey from the 2017 winning Past Brothers team in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

Kuskey won't play this week but Lutz is confident the new recuruits can lead the side to their first title since 2017.

"We'll be in it at the pointy end,” he said.

"But there is still a long way to go.

"What is pleasing is that we have our players turn up to functions and wearing our shirts with pride.

"We also have former players coming back, which is great.”

The team will play the Magpies in Miriam Vale at 6.30pm today.

South Kolan face Gin Gin in the first match of the day at 4.30pm.