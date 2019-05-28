Menu
CONTACT: Avondale's Atuea Balekana in action before he gets injured against Miriam Vale in the NDRL at Tegege Oval.
Sport

Tigers end Magpies run in the NDRL

Shane Jones
by
28th May 2019 6:33 PM
LEAGUE: The Avondale Tigers might have ended the unbeaten run of the Miriam Vale Magpies but it has come at a cost.

The Tigers were leading 18-6 when the game was called around nine minutes from full time after an injury to one of their players.

Avondale player Atueta Balekana had a debut game he won't forget in a hurry after suffering a serious injury that required an ambulance and for him to be taken off the field.

"He's dislocated his ankle,” Tigers captain Frank Primavera said.

"He also had a broken bone in his leg.

"He's had surgery on it so he will be okay and make a full recovery.”

Primavera admitted the injury soured the team beating Miriam Vale for the first time this season.

The Tigers secured its first win in their past six matches against the Magpies.

"It did put a dampener on the victory,” he said.

"It would have been good to finish the game.”

But Primavera was pleased with the side's defence that stood tall against the defending champions.

"We conceded the six points when we had two of our players sent off for 10 minutes,” he said.

"Everytime we go out there, we want to do our best defence, which we did.”

Avondale now lead the competition on for and against with the Magpies second.

Gin Gin remain in third after beating South Kolan in the other clash 34-28.

avondale tigers miriam vale magpies northern districts rugby league
Bundaberg News Mail

