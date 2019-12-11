Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tiger Woods and his phone have a close relationship at all hours.
Tiger Woods and his phone have a close relationship at all hours.
Golf

Tiger’s 4am texting habit exposed

by Melissa Woods, AAP
11th Dec 2019 10:56 AM

Justin Thomas is no stranger to waking in the early hours, but it's usually due to texts from his US Presidents Cup captain Tiger Woods rather than from jet-lag.

Ahead of this week's Royal Melbourne tournament, when the US will look to stretch their dominance over the International team with an eighth straight victory, Thomas revealed the obsession of his playing captain.

Woods is the first playing captain since 1994, when three-time US Open winner Hale Irwin led the Americans to a commanding win.

World No. 4 Thomas, who is struggling to recover from a 26-hour long haul flight from the Bahamas to Melbourne, said Woods had left no stone unturned in his quest for victory.

"You definitely get more texts between 1-4am than any other captain, that's for sure," said Thomas, who played in the 2017 Presidents Cup and 2018 Ryder Cup teams.

"He takes it very seriously and he wants to be a captain that has a great winning record.

"He doesn't want there to be a lot of unknowns and I think that's something that he's done very well with."

Thomas said the "Tiger factor" would help the US team in foreign territory as his legend topped his stature as team captain.

Woods is hoping to lead the USA to victory.
Woods is hoping to lead the USA to victory.

"He's Tiger Woods - everyone, it doesn't matter where you go in the world, people are going to root for him," Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship said.

"Obviously, they would rather the people on their own team play better, but yeah, I think just the fact that who is he speaks for itself."

US team rookie and world No. 7 Patrick Cantalay said 15-time major winner Woods could handle the dual role and lead his team to victory.

Cantalay, Thomas, Woods and Patrick Reed, who is set to be the US team villain after cheating allegations last week, played their first practice round together on Tuesday.

"I think if anyone is suited to do, it Tiger is, and he's definitely on top of everything and he's got a lot of responsibilities this week," the 27-year-old said.

"Tiger is playing great - his game looks really good.

"I'm sure he won't have too much difficulty doing it all this week, and like I said, if anybody's up for the challenge, it's him."

More Stories

Show More
golf justin thomas presidents cup tiger woods
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Franchise looks to boost beverage options at Stockland

        premium_icon Franchise looks to boost beverage options at Stockland

        News Boost Juice are looking for someone with passion to open a store in Gladstone next year

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        Business Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        premium_icon Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        News THE Gladstone community has gone above and beyond this Christmas by restoring sight...

        IN COURT: 21 people to appear at Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 21 people to appear at Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...