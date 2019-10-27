Menu
Jack Higgins of the Tigers is seen in action.
AFL

Tiger takes big step in comeback from brain surgery

by Alistair Paton
27th Oct 2019 11:15 AM
Richmond forward Jack Higgins has taken a significant step in his comeback from brain surgery.

Higgins has started pre-season training in a bid to return to the field early in the 2020 season.

The livewire was expected to miss most of next season after returning for a second bout of surgery to fix a brain bleed that was discovered after a VFL game in July.

 

 

He posted a photo from Central Park in Malvern on Instagram yesterday with the caption: "From all the ups and downs. And now we are back."

The post was liked by more than 11,000 people including Richmond teammates and former Tiger Brandon Ellis, who replied: "Love this".

 

From all the Ups and Downs. And now we are back.

Higgins played 13 games in his debut season in 2018, winning Goal of the Year for a freak scissor kick against Collingwood and inspiring teammates with hilarious half-time rev-ups.

In Grand Final week he provided a different kind of inspiration by returning to Punt Rd for the first time since his shocking injury was revealed.

Richmond is set to hit the ground running in its premiership defence with midfielder Jack Graham (shoulder surgery) the only major injury concern.

After a nightmare injury run in the first half of the 2019 season by Grand Final week Graham, Higgins and superstar defender Alex Rance were the only players unavailable from the best 22.

 

Jack Higgins joins Richmond’s premiership celebrations. Picture: Michael Klein
Jack Higgins joins Richmond’s premiership celebrations. Picture: Michael Klein

