STAYING SAFE: Anthony Hope from Atlas 4WD Hire with some safety gear that could come in handy on Fraser Island.
Tides and dingoes spark Fraser Island safety warning

Carlie Walker
18th Apr 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 4:08 AM
HIGH tides and inexperienced drivers could be a bad combination on Fraser Island this Easter weekend.

That's why Anthony Hope from Altas 4WD Hire is urging drivers to be patient and take necessary safety measures before travelling to the World Heritage-listed island.

As part of his services, Mr Hope offers a safety induction, giving drivers tips on how to manage their vehicle on soft sands, how to avoid becoming trapped during high tides and which areas of the island to be wary of.

Mr Hope said a lot of people hiring vehicles from his business didn't have a lot of experience with off-road driving and getting safety tips and preparing was essential.

For those taking their own vehicles, he said there were safety instruction videos on YouTube and information for drivers on the Department of Environment and Science website.

Good Friday is expected to produce the highest tides of the Easter break on Fraser Island and Mr Hope said his advice was for drivers to respect a two-hour window before and after the high tide was due to make sure they could drive along the beach safely.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service senior ranger Colin Lawton said the tides would also cause difficult beach driving conditions on the island, while also warning of drivers heading to Mudlo Rocks at the Rainbow Beach entrance.

"Mudlo Rocks is notorious for stranding 4WDs and wrecking them when the tide comes in, and I urge motorists to pay attention to the closure," he said.

Fraser Island tourists have also been warned to keep a watchful eye out for dingoes after two serious incidents involving attacks on children earlier this year.

Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes said visitors needed to be mindful of the rules, stay vigilant and be aware of surroundings.

