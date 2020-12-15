Tidal surge shock: ’We didn’t stand a chance’

FOR many Boonooroo and Tuan residents, Monday's massive tidal surge was like nothing they've ever seen before.

Resident Robyn Ward lives near the Boonooroo boat ramp and labelled the surge as "extreme."

"We didn't only get the surge from the ocean, we got a surge from all the run-off coming off Bates St … we didn't stand a chance."

Robyn Ward cleans up after a storm surge at Boonooroo Stuart Fast

"I would say yesterday's tide was about 3.5 metres with the surge."

She said the public toilets near the boat ramp over flowed, swamping nearby yards with sewage.

Tidal surge at Boonooroo: Tidal surge at Boonooroo.

For Ms Ward, protecting her property was a catch-22 situation.

She explained if she raised the sea wall near her house, it would protect against a surge from the sea but trap run-off water coming from behind the property.

Ms Ward took aim at Fraser Coast Regional Council, "I think Boonooroo has been forgotten … why is any place more important, it's all part of the one Council."

At neighbouring Tuan, rising tides, wind and rain brought the ocean to just metres outside resident Mike Moore's esplanade house.

Tuan resident Mike Moore shovels debris into his wheelbarrow. Photo: Stuart Fast

"At the top of the tide the waves were coming across the road and you couldn't see the road right along the esplanade."

"There's definitely a need for an SES depot in the area … when to road to Boonooroo gets flooded, there goes Maaroom, Boonooroo, Tuan and Poona," Mr Moore said.

He spent his Tuesday morning clearing up debris left by the rising water and counted himself lucky his house was not inundated with water.

As of 10am Tuesday December 15, large piles of debris still remain at Boonooroo and Tuan with today's king tide pushing more debris onto land and low lying areas remain waterlogged.

Fraser Coast Regional Council has been contacted for comment.