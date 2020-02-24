Menu
Gladstone State High School students and teachers playing on a cricket pitch to support breast cancer awareness
TICKLED PINK: Students rally for breast cancer awareness

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
GLADSTONE State High School’s cricket pitch turned pink last Friday as students rallied together to to raise money for breast cancer.

The school’s annual Pink Stumps Day gave students the opportunity to dress in pink and participate in fun activities.

Gladstone State High School students and teachers playing on a cricket pitch to support breast cancer awareness
Organised by the senior student council, the event raised funds for the Jane McGrath Foundation – with students donating one dollar to participate in the free dress day.

School grounds officer Lucas Mitchell painted the cricket pitch and wickets pink for the event, a proven challenge given the region’s current weather.

Gladstone State High School students and teachers playing on a cricket pitch to support breast cancer awareness
Senior student council members Werner Bierman, Jasmine Gibson and Ryan Shanahan said Pink Stumps day is a tradition the school has every year, but it's the first year the school’s cricket pitch was painted pink.

Senior Student Council members Werner Bierman, 16, Jasmine Gibson, 17, and Ryan Shanahan, 17 at Gladstone State High School supporting breast cancer awareness.
Jasmine hoped the cricket game would give the school community spirit.

“We’ve done cricket matches in the past but this year we wanted to keep that community spirit for the school,” she said.

Gladstone State High School students and teachers playing on a cricket pitch to support breast cancer awareness
School principal Garry Goltz said it was “humbling” to be able to come together to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

“I’m incredibly proud of our students and staff as they’ve really jumped on board because it’s important to them and it raises awareness for breast cancer,” Ms Goltz said.

