Chris Kain and Brendan Schluter
Cricket

Tickled Pink for top-of-the-table clash

NICK KOSSATCH
22nd Nov 2019 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:15 AM
CRICKET: Club pride is on the line as two teams from one club do battle on Sunday, and it's also for a great cause.

'Absolute panic': Warner busted for play delay

State honours for Strange

It's Derby Day - Black v Gold Pink Stumps Day at noon when The Glen Gold take on The Glen Black at Sun Valley Oval.

"It's the third year in a row and proceeds will go to the McGrath Foundation," Black captain Brendan Schluter said.

Chris Kain and Brendan Schluter
Chris Kain and Brendan Schluter

The Glen Black hold the edge with a 2-0 lead and sit on top of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League ladder, while The Glen Gold are second.

"Both teams are flying at the moment and both teams need to turn up if they are to win," Schluter said.

The Glen Gold pace bowler Chris Kain said the team was strengthened with the inclusion of two new batsmen, Justin Brown and Jason Cross.

"It's been a bit hit and miss with my bowling, but we are looking forward to a strong performance from us," Kain said.

Off-field there will be plenty of entertainment for the children, with a jumping castle and face painting along with food and drinks.

Meanwhile, The Glen face Gracemere at 10am on Saturday at Sun Valley Oval in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

