Tickets still available for The Rubens concert

RUBENS READY: The five-piece band have hit the road ahead of the release of their third studio album Lo La Ru.

GLADSTONE will be the first Queensland stop on The Rubens' map tomorrow night as they get stuck into an ambitious nationwide tour.

2018 has already proved an impressive year for the alternative rock band, made up of three brothers and two mates.

After the release last October of party anthem Million Man, the band played some big Aussie venues and then went OS, embarking on a global tour with sell-out shows across Canada, the United States and England.

If you can't catch The Rubens tomorrow night at Harvey Road Tavern, but you are a P!nk fan - you'll have another chance to see The Rubens. They'll be supporting her when she tours Australia later this year.

And helping out The Rubens tomorrow night will be: ...

Brisbane band Shag Rock. The feel-good surfer band will support The Rubens for the Queensland leg of the tour and were featured in The Observer on Tuesday.

The Rubens will also be supported by former Mackay local and now Brissie girl, Tia Gostelow. At 18, Gostelow has already got four songs on rotation at Triple J and is putting the finishing touches on her debut album.

"I'm super stoked to be playing a few shows with The Rubens. I'm a big fan of their music and am excited to be sharing a stage with them in some regional areas near my hometown,” Gostelow said.