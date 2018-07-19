Menu
OPPORTUNITY: Aestec Services general manager Chris Skerman and director Doug Deakin, Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan, Renew Estate director Toby Roxburgh, GEA acting CEO Julie Gelder, CQG Consulting business manager Alison Bird and GEA president Ken Corfield. Matt Harris
News

Tickets now on sale for GEA Conference

MATT HARRIS
by
19th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

THE 2018 Gladstone Engineering Alliance Major Industry Conference isn't until October but industry leaders are already excited at what this year's event is offering.

With more than $2.5 billion of projects, over 1000 work-ready procurement opportunities, and all within 250km of Gladstone, the GEA Major Industry Conference, presented by Aestec Services, is shaping as non-negotiable event for Central Queensland in 2018.

Business leaders and decision makers in engineering, manufacturing and suppliers to industry are gearing up to hear from some of Queensland's major resource companies and global firms with high profile speakers presenting upcoming supply opportunities and project updates.

Projects highlighted at this year's conference include: Australian Future Energy's coal gasification facility, Acciona Energy's $500m solar farm, Australian Defence $800m Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative, Eaton Place's $1.2b Hummock Hill development, Renew Estate's $300m solar farm, the $31m East Shores project and upcoming projects through the Gladstone Regional Council.

More speakers will be announced soon.

To complement the conference, the GEA will host its Gala Dinner and Industry Awards on October 11 at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

Tickets for the Conference, Gala Dinner and Awards can be purchased by calling GEA on 49729060 or from www.gea.asn.au.

