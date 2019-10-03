Tickets for Island raffle still up for grabs

Tickets to the Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone branch’s Pink Ribbon Breakfast next Friday and the donated Heron Island trip are still available. Pictured: Elaine McIntosh, Lesley King, Ros Newberry, Del Jordan and Irene Currell

TICKETS for the Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone branch’s Pink Ribbon Breakfast and Heron Island raffle are still up for grabs.

The Heron Island trip, donated by Aldesta Hotels and Resorts, includes two nights’ accommodation, breakfast, dinner, daily snorkel equipment and boat transfers for two people.

Raffle tickets will be sold tomorrow from 9am-5pm at Stockland Gladstone.

Entry tickets and table bookings for next Friday’s Pink Ribbon Breakfast are still available from My State Bank at Stocklands Shopping Centre; T-Leaf Clothing in Gladstone and Coastline Fashion in Tannum Sands.

Chairwoman Ros Newberry said the funds raised would go towards breast cancer ­research.