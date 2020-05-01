Menu
Boyne Tannum HookUp committee president Jennifer McGuire said she's never seen tickets sales sell out so fast.
Countdown is on for Boyne Tannum HookUp

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st May 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM
UPDATE 9.06am: Tickets are now sold out. 

THE countdown is on the for the 25th Boyne Tannum HookUp, which kicks off tonight at 6pm.

Boyne Tannum HookUp committee president Jennifer McGuire said she had never seen tickets sell out so fast.

"The committee is absolutely overwhelmed with the community support," Ms McGuire said.

At the time of publication, 200 tickets were left to be sold.

The event will be livestreamed at an undisclosed location where prize winners will be revealed.

However if you miss out on a ticket, you can still watch the fun in the comfort of your living room.

For more information, go to boynetannumhookup.com.au

