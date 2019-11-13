Tickets available for CQ Beer + Cider Festival

Gladstone Festivals and Events event co-ordinators Tracey French and Nicola Scurr are excited for the CQ Beer + Cider Festival in February

TICKETS for the inaugural CQ Beer + Cider Festival, to be held on Saturday, February 1, from 2-10pm, are now on sale.

The 18-plus event, run by Gladstone Festivals and Events, will be held at Albion Park.

Event co-ordinator Tracey French said the event would allow guests to taste different types of beers and ciders from a range of craft breweries across Queensland.

The first-release tickets are on sale for $25 plus ­booking fee and include a ­recyclable cup.

Ms French said there were 1500 tickets available, but further releases would be at a higher price.

If not sold out, tickets at the gate on the day will cost $40.

Ms French said it was a cashless event.

"Your festival currency will be loaded on to a wristband," she said.

"You will use the wristband to buy food, drinks and merchandise."

Wristband values can be pre-purchased.

Organisers are aim to have live music plus a range of activities at the event.

Ms French said she hoped the event would continue for years to come.

"The intention is to make it bigger and better every year," she said.

She said the event was a fundraiser for the Harbour Festival, a free community event.

Expressions of interest for food vendors, beer brewers and cider vendors will close on November 29.

More information is available on the event's Facebook page or at the Gladstone Festival and Events website.