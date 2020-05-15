Ticket to ride on offer with licence and membership

Charlie Houston in round two of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsport Complex last year. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

MOTORSPORT: Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Mike Gawley says current and prospective racers will be offered something that is hard to refuse.

With the help of CQDRA sponsor 666 Performance, drivers will be offered a half-price bargain when they purchase a full Australian National Drag Racing Association licence.

Brett Kelly at Round 1 of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex in 2019. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

“ANDRA membership has numerous benefits and having the full race licence gives you access to everything ANDRA have to offer,” Gawley said.

“During the current pandemic situation, ANDRA have graciously paused and extended all race licences that were current which means the expiry got extended by two months at no cost to licence holders.”

Gawley said membership of ANDRA has several benefits as does a full licence.

“You don’t have to live in Gladstone, Rockhampton, Bundaberg or nearby to be a member,” he said.

“Being a member of CQDRA will allow you to be more involved with track staff, activities, facility improvements and decision-making within the club.”

A starting date for drag racing action to resume has not been finalised.

However Gawley said COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement has given volunteers and racers a chance to work on the track, bikes and cars.

“We do not currently have a locked in return date, but we are continuing to make improvements at the track, and everybody we know is wrenching and tuning on their favourite drag machines,” he said.

