Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Charlie Houston in round two of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsport Complex last year. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Charlie Houston in round two of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsport Complex last year. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Sport

Ticket to ride on offer with licence and membership

NICK KOSSATCH
15th May 2020 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Mike Gawley says current and prospective racers will be offered something that is hard to refuse.

With the help of CQDRA sponsor 666 Performance, drivers will be offered a half-price bargain when they purchase a full Australian National Drag Racing Association licence.

Brett Kelly at Round 1 of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex in 2019. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Brett Kelly at Round 1 of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex in 2019. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

“ANDRA membership has numerous benefits and having the full race licence gives you access to everything ANDRA have to offer,” Gawley said.

“During the current pandemic situation, ANDRA have graciously paused and extended all race licences that were current which means the expiry got extended by two months at no cost to licence holders.”

Gawley said membership of ANDRA has several benefits as does a full licence.

“You don’t have to live in Gladstone, Rockhampton, Bundaberg or nearby to be a member,” he said.

“Being a member of CQDRA will allow you to be more involved with track staff, activities, facility improvements and decision-making within the club.”

A starting date for drag racing action to resume has not been finalised.

However Gawley said COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement has given volunteers and racers a chance to work on the track, bikes and cars.

“We do not currently have a locked in return date, but we are continuing to make improvements at the track, and everybody we know is wrenching and tuning on their favourite drag machines,” he said.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Drags is just much fun for Benson as comp heats up

RELATED STORY: PICS: Drivers tested in unpredictable fifth round of drags

coronavirusgladstone cqdra championships drag racing australia drag racing queensland
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Port trade positive through pandemic

        premium_icon Port trade positive through pandemic

        Business Gladstone Ports Corporation says despite tourist vessels stopping trade is continuing under strict guidelines

        IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 15.

        Teen in hospital after suspected snake bite

        premium_icon Teen in hospital after suspected snake bite

        News A MALE teenager was taken to hospital after a sustaining a suspected snake bite in...

        ‘She’s dead’: Stalker called 232 times in one day

        premium_icon ‘She’s dead’: Stalker called 232 times in one day

        Crime The man was on meth when he threatened to cut a former partner’s throat.