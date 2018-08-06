Menu
Commonwealth Games 2018.Tia-Clair Toomey pictured at The Star Gold Coast after winning a Gold Medal in weightlifting. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
LIVE VIDEO: Tia-Clair Toomey wins world's fittest woman

by Nick Kossatch
6th Aug 2018 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

CROSSFIT: Gladstone's Tia-Clair Toomey has won back-to-back Reebok World CrossFit Championship in the US.

The dynamic 25-year-old 'pocket rocket' finished a clear first on 1154 points ahead of rookie Laura Horvarth of Hungary (1090) and 2015-16 winner, Icelander Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir on 1020 points.

Toomey won three events out of 14 across the games, but it was her consistency throughout where she finished outside the top 10 once.

The adrenalin really started to flow in Toomey's veins when she lifted a stunning 188kg in the deadlift which set the Australian supporters in raptures.

"Fittest Women on Earth 2 years in a row for the one and only Tia-Clair dominating the field and displaying true sportsmanship each and every single day. You have made everyone proud," were just one of many comments said on the CrossFit Gladstone Facebook site.

Toomey won last year's championship in a nail-biting 994-992 win over fellow Australian Kara Webb, but she did it in emphatic fashion this time round.
 

