Welcomed present on the cards for Christmas day

THE weather forecast for Christmas Day may bring some relief to residents as the bureau predicts showers and thunderstorms for the region.

Bureau of Meteorologist forecaster Jess Gardner said an upper trough system moving into Queensland over the next few days would bring showers and the chance of thunderstorms on Christmas Day.

Ms Gardner said the weather would "ease off" by Thursday - making Boxing Day a mixed bag for Gladstone residents.

"The fire danger will still be very high for the next three days but the chance of dry lightning is not likely," Ms Gardner said.

"It will be humid nearer to the coast, and it will be fairly muggy in Gladstone."

The bureau predicts temperatures reaching tops of 29 degrees for Monday to Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be fairly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms to follow on Wednesday.