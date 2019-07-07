Thunder strikes Power

ON THE RUN: Amarah Coleman in action for Gladstone's Port City Power.

ON THE RUN: Amarah Coleman in action for Gladstone's Port City Power. Matt Taylor GLA290619WQBL

Basketball: It was a nail-biting game of basketball as the Gladstone Port City Power took on the Logan Thunder on away grounds.

In the men's, the Thunder started out with a strong game which Gladstone couldn't quite catch up with, finishing on a loss of 104-90.

Acting Gladstone coach Hayden Castell said it took a bit to get into the game.

"We started to get going late in the first quarter which helped run into our second quarter,” Castell said.

"It wasn't until the second half that we really stepped up our game.”

Gladstone came into the second half down by 16 but were unable to recover their losses due to Thunder's great three-point scoring ability.

"Our foul discipline could have been better in the fourth quarter,” Castell said.

"We were in the bonus pretty early on sending the team to free throw line.”

Castell commended the team on putting up a strong fight in a tough game.

"It could have been easy to drop our heads and not fight back, and to our credit we really took it to Logan,” he said.

"It's always bad to lose but sometimes you can lose in the right way, and sometimes you don't get lucky.”

He credited Taylor Young, who almost scored a triple double and Paul Aleer, who got on the opposition's rebound, cutting many of their second opportunities.

It was a similar story in the women's who were once again slow to start and failed to catch up, finishing on a loss of 78-61.

However with a side of just seven and down a starter, the team still came in ready to go head-to-head with one of the top teams.

"For the most part we did do that,” Castell said.

"We got into foul trouble really early which hurt us.”

At half time the team were down just six points however as fatigue set in the girls were unable to bring back the game from behind.

"It was a tough gritty game and it could have been easy to get blown out and beaten,” Castell said.

"To the girls' credit, with only seven players in the second half we didn't slow down.”

Castell credited captain Kiah Guinea who played more game time than usual and Akilah Bethel who played a strong game without their starter.

Looking forward he said the team need to work on their zoning.

"We were doing a good job on defence, we couldn't quite convert offensively,” he said.

Next week both teams have a bye before they play South West Metro Pirates at home.