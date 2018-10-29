Early morning light show for parts of the region

GLADSTONE experienced a surprise thunderstorm overnight which brought decent rainfalls to parts of the region.

At around 11.30pm, thunder and lightning brought on a spectacular light show, before heavy showers fell and the weather event finished at around midnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology told The Observer on Sunday they were expecting these storms to develop yesterday afternoon.

The freak weather system brought 27mm of rain to Gladstone Airport, while the radar site recorded 18mm of rain overnight.

Boyne Island received 17mm of rain, but some outer localities missed out on some rainfall

Benaraby only recorded 5mm of rain, Biloela recorded 2-3mm of rain, and Calliope and Miriam Vale did not record any rainfall overnight.

Gladstone weather radar at midnight last night. Bureau of Meterology

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more showers today for the Gladstone region, with thunderstorms also predicted for late this afternoon.

Showers will continue throughout tomorrow and Wednesday, before clearing up on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 28C.

Meanwhile for Biloela, the Bureau is predicting severe thunderstorms with possible heavy falls, and a 90 per cent chance of showers in the south.

Storms are predicted for tomorrow and Wednesday, then clear up on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 33C.

🌩️ Severe storms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are possible across #CentralQld and #SouthQld today. Any #QldStorm warnings that are issued will be at https://t.co/qi7plXQelg. pic.twitter.com/ugEzE42eaD — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) 29 October 2018

Forecaster Chris Joseph told The Observer yesterday a southerly change that's pushing up the coast is the cause of these storms.

"That's going to be the focal point for any shower and storm activity," Mr Joseph said.