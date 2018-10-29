Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPARKS FLY: Gladstone received a surprise thunderstorm overnight.
SPARKS FLY: Gladstone received a surprise thunderstorm overnight. Sarah Harvey
News

Early morning light show for parts of the region

Mark Zita
by
29th Oct 2018 9:47 AM

GLADSTONE experienced a surprise thunderstorm overnight which brought decent rainfalls to parts of the region.

At around 11.30pm, thunder and lightning brought on a spectacular light show, before heavy showers fell and the weather event finished at around midnight.

 

The Bureau of Meteorology told The Observer on Sunday they were expecting these storms to develop yesterday afternoon.

The freak weather system brought 27mm of rain to Gladstone Airport, while the radar site recorded 18mm of rain overnight.

Boyne Island received 17mm of rain, but some outer localities missed out on some rainfall

Benaraby only recorded 5mm of rain, Biloela recorded 2-3mm of rain, and Calliope and Miriam Vale did not record any rainfall overnight.

Gladstone weather radar at midnight last night.
Gladstone weather radar at midnight last night. Bureau of Meterology

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more showers today for the Gladstone region, with thunderstorms also predicted for late this afternoon.

Showers will continue throughout tomorrow and Wednesday, before clearing up on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 28C.

Meanwhile for Biloela, the Bureau is predicting severe thunderstorms with possible heavy falls, and a 90 per cent chance of showers in the south.

Storms are predicted for tomorrow and Wednesday, then clear up on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 33C.

Forecaster Chris Joseph told The Observer yesterday a southerly change that's pushing up the coast is the cause of these storms.

"That's going to be the focal point for any shower and storm activity," Mr Joseph said.

Related Items

biloela bureau of meteorology gladstone region lightning showers storm activity thunder weather
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Bush fires south of Gladstone

    UPDATE: Bush fires south of Gladstone

    News There are three fires still burning or contained by firefighters.

    • 29th Oct 2018 10:01 AM
    Uber to launch new service in Gladstone

    premium_icon Uber to launch new service in Gladstone

    News RIDE-sharing giant Uber will soon expand into regional Australia

    Bureau predicts a cool change on the way

    Bureau predicts a cool change on the way

    News It comes after several days of hot and humid weather.

    Schools to be given more autonomy under new plan

    premium_icon Schools to be given more autonomy under new plan

    News It's one of the recommendations by an independent review.

    Local Partners