Thunder hope to storm and be champions in volleyball

VOLLEYBALL: Two Gladstone teams are well positioned in the Volleyball Queensland Grand Prix Volleyball competition ahead of the final round to be played in Hervey Bay this weekend.

The Gladstone Thunder sit atop the ladder in the women's competition with six wins and three losses while in the men's divsion, the Thunder have also notched six wins to be second.

Each team will play four matches over the weekend and the results will be aggregated into a single points table to determine final positions.

Both Gladstone teams will play BVC Bears and Hervey Bay tomorrow. The men then take on Gympie Stingers and TVA Titans on Sunday while the women will close it out with games against Gympie Stingers and USQ Firehawks.

Volleyball Queensland general manager Jon Gibbs said the carnival was a great promotion for the sport.

The champion teams, MVPs and overall club champions will be presented Sunday afternoon.

SCHEDULE

Tomorrow

Women: v Hervey Bay - 9.30am; v BVC Bears - 2pm

Men: v BVC Bears - 11am; v Hervey Bay - 3.30pm

Sunday

Women: v Gympie Stingers - 8am; v USQ Firehawks - 12.30pm

Men: v Gympie Stingers - 9.30am; v TVA Titans - 12.30pm