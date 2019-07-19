Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLL ON: Thunder team members Andrew McCaskill, Nathan Spencer, Josh Carseldine, Nathan Coombs, Nathan Elvery, Stephen MacDonald, Tom Hayes, James Bailey, Adrian Webb, James Rudder, Kiall Rudder, Kyal Moore and Kevin Alexander.
ROLL ON: Thunder team members Andrew McCaskill, Nathan Spencer, Josh Carseldine, Nathan Coombs, Nathan Elvery, Stephen MacDonald, Tom Hayes, James Bailey, Adrian Webb, James Rudder, Kiall Rudder, Kyal Moore and Kevin Alexander. Nick Kossatch GLA260816volleybal
eXtra

Thunder hope to storm and be champions in volleyball

NICK KOSSATCH
by
19th Jul 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOLLEYBALL: Two Gladstone teams are well positioned in the Volleyball Queensland Grand Prix Volleyball competition ahead of the final round to be played in Hervey Bay this weekend.

The Gladstone Thunder sit atop the ladder in the women's competition with six wins and three losses while in the men's divsion, the Thunder have also notched six wins to be second.

Each team will play four matches over the weekend and the results will be aggregated into a single points table to determine final positions.

Both Gladstone teams will play BVC Bears and Hervey Bay tomorrow. The men then take on Gympie Stingers and TVA Titans on Sunday while the women will close it out with games against Gympie Stingers and USQ Firehawks.

Volleyball Queensland general manager Jon Gibbs said the carnival was a great promotion for the sport.

The champion teams, MVPs and overall club champions will be presented Sunday afternoon.

SCHEDULE

Tomorrow

Women: v Hervey Bay - 9.30am; v BVC Bears - 2pm

Men: v BVC Bears - 11am; v Hervey Bay - 3.30pm

Sunday

Women: v Gympie Stingers - 8am; v USQ Firehawks - 12.30pm

Men: v Gympie Stingers - 9.30am; v TVA Titans - 12.30pm

More Stories

gladstone thunder gladstone volleyball association volleyball australia volleyball queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    premium_icon Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    Crime A CLASS action seeking more than $100 million from Gladstone Ports Corporation could come to a sudden halt - or set a precedent in Queensland law.

    REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves in Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves in Gladstone

    Crime Find out which suburbs were hit in the past two weeks.

    GCSS help raise funds for diabetes research

    premium_icon GCSS help raise funds for diabetes research

    News Helping JDRF fund research into type 1 diabetes

    Mission to Seafarers Gladstone on world map

    premium_icon Mission to Seafarers Gladstone on world map

    News Recognised as one of the best seafarer centres in the world