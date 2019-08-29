Menu
Cowboys legend Matt Scott, pictured with wife Lauren and sons Hugo, is confident he will fully recover from his stroke. Picture Cowboys Media
Cowboys star confident of ‘full recovery’

by KEAGAN ELDER
29th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
COWBOYS legend Matt Scott has opened up about his stroke, stating he is confident of making a full recovery.

The retiring lock felt unwell following the Cowboys loss to the Knights and was taken to hospital in Brisbane for tests.

Scott suffered a mild stroke on Sunday, August 19. The club stated doctors were confident the stroke was not football related and Scott was expected to make a full recovery.

The 34-year-old described the medical episode as a "very challenging" in an Instagram post thanking medical staff, family and Cowboys fans for their support.

"I have been extremely humbled and overwhelmed with the amount of support I have received," he wrote.

"Special thanks to the doctors and staff at St Andrew's Hospital Brisbane, Mater Hospital Townsville, the North Queensland Cowboys and my wife Laurent and our family."

 

 

Scott said he was improving.

"All symptoms seem to be improving each day," he wrote.

"Although it will take some time, I am confident I will recover fully."

