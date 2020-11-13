‘Thuggish’ man punched stranger, threatened to shoot partner

A “THUGGISH” Gladstone man who violently assaulted a man outside a nightclub and later threatened to shoot his partner with a gun, has been released on parole after serving 160 days in custody.

The 25-year-old man pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on November 5 to assault occasioning bodily harm, shortening firearms, unlawful weapon possession, possessing dangerous drugs, not having authority for explosives, possessing anything in connection with a drug offence and contravening a domestic violence order.

READ MORE: Man, 52, got child porn from girl, 15

READ MORE: Man held machete to woman’s neck in armed home invasion

The man’s first offence was in April last year outside a Gladstone nightclub - four days after he had completed parole.

He was sitting on the kerb as a stranger walked past and he yelled out: “what are you looking at c---”.

The stranger replied for him to “f--- off or f--- up”.

The stranger walked towards the man before the man stepped forward and punched the stranger in the face twice.

Other people tried to intervene before the man punched the stranger a third time causing the victim to spit out blood.

The victim also sustained abrasions to the hand and leg as he had been swung to the ground during the assault.

The man was given bail and while awaiting his case to be heard, he offended again.

On May 29, the man, armed with a shotgun, threatened to shoot himself and shoot a victim.

He held scissors to his own throat and punched a hole in the wall.

READ MORE: ‘YOU’RE NOTHING’: Man’s violent words as he choked partner

READ MORE: Young drug dealer was funding his own addiction

Police arrived and found a shortened shotgun, ammunition, oxycodone, methandienone, knuckle dusters, a grinder and scales.

Defence Barrister Scott Moon relied on a report which showed his client had performed well on parole.

“If he breaches that he would go straight back into custody,” Mr Moon said.

Judge Michael Burnett described the man as “thuggish” in character.

“Your thuggish behaviour is intolerable,” Judge Burnett said.

The man was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment with parole release after 160 days served in pre-sentence custody.