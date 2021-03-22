Thug party-crasher armed with Vodka Cruiser glasses reveller

A violent young Logan diesel mechanic with a history of unprovoked assaults, including a shocking coward punch in Queen St Mall, has pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm armed with an offensive instrument after he glassed an innocent reveller at a crashed party.

Chambers Flat man Kyle Joseph William Lavercombe, 22, committed the assault at a rural Greenbank property in the early hours of June 8, 2019, Beenleigh District Court heard on Friday.

The victim in the matter was a friend of the host of a party.

Lavercombe, a friend of the host, asked to join the festivities after a picture of the small gathering was posted on social media, to which he was told no, as it was late and it was leaving.

Lavercombe "persisted" and was eventually invited on condition of him coming alone.

However, when Lavercombe arrived about 1am, he had a "number of other males" in tow and appeared highly intoxicated.

Chambers Flat man Kyle Joseph William Lavercombe, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy

He became "agitated" when told he could stay but his associates would have to leave, screaming at partygoers to "shut the f*** up" and threatening them with a Vodka Cruiser bottle, "I'm going to bottle every one of you c**** when I see you next".

Lavercombe's route out of the party took him past the victim, who was innocently standing by the front gate, the court heard.

"Why is everyone trying to fight me?" Lavercombe asked the victim, who responded, "No-one's trying to fight you, everyone's trying to relax and have a good night."

Unprompted, Lavercombe then launched the bottle at the victim's head, which it struck and bounced off, causing "immediate discomfort and disorientation" and bleeding from a 5mm deep laceration which would require three stitches.

The court heard the assault occurred just 17 days after the expiration of Lavercombe's 18-month parole for another instance of assault occasioning bodily harm imposed on November 13, 2017.

While on bail for the current offence, Lavercombe committed another assault occasioning bodily harm by coward punching a person in Queen St Mall at 2am on October 12 last year, causing the person to "fall back onto the ground and lose consciousness".

He was sentenced in Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 11 to 12 months' imprisonment with immediate court-ordered parole.

Defence counsel James Godbolt told the court his client's issue was clearly alcohol, which he had given up.

He noted Lavercombe was willing to pay $3000 compensation to the victim.

Judge Michael Williams QC said the case initially struck him as one where actual time in custody would be imposed, but after reading a voluminous stack of character references and psychologist reports he was willing to give Lavercombe one more chance to prove he was taking steps to rehabilitate.

The sentence was adjourned to Brisbane District Court on May 31 for Lavercombe to show progress with his parole officer, but was warned if he didn't engage with them, he would be going to jail.

